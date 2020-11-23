Date :Monday, November 23rd, 2020 | Time : 08:02 |ID: 183258 | Print

US: Two killed in stabbing attack at church in California

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two people have died in stabbing attack at a San Jose church on Sunday night. San Jose police say units are at Grace Baptist Church located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street near the San Jose State University campus. No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to “get them out of the cold”, ABC 7 NEWS reported.

 

You might also like
Muslims in US face many challenges
The chaotic Trump-Biden matchup: They blast each other in first debate
America's long history of xenaphobia
US: Indiana elect first Muslim State Senator of Palestinian descent
Iran’s Zarif : US 'Knee-On-Neck' technique nothing new
Catholic Church Bans Teaching Islam in UK Schools
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *