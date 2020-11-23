https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/US-3.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-23 08:02:062020-11-23 10:06:53US: Two killed in stabbing attack at church in California
US: Two killed in stabbing attack at church in California
SHAFAQNA- Two people have died in stabbing attack at a San Jose church on Sunday night. San Jose police say units are at Grace Baptist Church located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street near the San Jose State University campus. No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to “get them out of the cold”, ABC 7 NEWS reported.
