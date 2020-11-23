Coronavirus vaccine could reach first Americans by mid-December, top health official say

SHAFAQNA- US health care workers and others recommended for the nation’s first COVID-19 inoculations could get shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, according to Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for “Operation Warp Speed.”

Some 70% of the US population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve “herd” immunity from the virus, a goal the country could achieve by May, Moncef Slaoui said.

Slaoui said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech, launching the largest inoculation campaign in U.S. history.

Once emergency-use approval is granted, Slaoui said, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an advisory panel on immunization practices will recommend who should receive the vaccine first, Reuters reported.