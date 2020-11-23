Date :Monday, November 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 183262 | Print

What is the ruling on yawning when performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about yawning when performing Salaat/Salaah.

Question: Is there any problem with yawning or sighing when performing Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Sounds which come out of the human being because of coughing, sneezing, and clearing the throat, even if it generates a letter, does not invalidate Salaat.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *