What is the ruling on yawning when performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about yawning when performing Salaat/Salaah.
Question: Is there any problem with yawning or sighing when performing Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Sounds which come out of the human being because of coughing, sneezing, and clearing the throat, even if it generates a letter, does not invalidate Salaat.
Source: leader.ir
