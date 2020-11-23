Which six characteristics can lead to prosperity in this world and the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: A man came to the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: Teach me about a deeds/activities that by doing them God and the people will like me, and God increases my wealth and makes my body healthy, and prolongs my life, as well as resurrects me with you (in the hereafter). The Prophet (PBUH) said: There are six characteristics which need six other characteristics:

Whenever you want God to like you, fear God and be mindful of God Whenever you want the people to like you, be kind to them, and give up whatever is their hands (whatever they possess) Whenever you want God to increase your wealth, pay Zakat Whenever you want God to grant you healthy body, pay a lot of Sadaqah (charity money in the way of God) Whenever you want God prolong your life, keep contact with your (close) relatives And whenever you want God to resurrect you with me, perform lengthy Sijdah (prostration) before Allah (SWT) [1]

[1] Safinatul Bihaar, Vol. 1, Page 599.