Iran will seek international justice against US over medical sanctions

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: A senior official at Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Monday that Iran will lodge a complaint against US with the International Court of Justice over medical sanctions. The medical sanctions have caused losses to people’s health, Taher Mouhebati told IRNA at a virtual press conference.

Documents ave been given to vice-president for legal affairs, and the Government will lodge the complaint with international justice against the US over blocking Iran from access to life support system and medical supplies amid corona pandemic, Mouhebati said.

He said that the Vice-president for legal affairs will take legal action with the International Court of Justice against the US medical sanctions. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani termed the US move to block Iranian access to emergency and medical supplies as “medical terrorism”. Iranian officials say the US blocked Iranian access to life support system and medical supplies whereas it claims advocacy of human rights.