Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 70% effective, trial shows
SHAFAQNA- The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca released positive results for their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and said in a statement, that the vaccine, was 70% effective on average in a late-stage trial.
positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of this vaccine in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and no hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants.
They noted that this vaccine could be up to 90% effectiveness in certain doses.
The news followed recent announcements that two other vaccines — one developed by Moderna and the other through a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech — were 95% effective in their late-stage trials.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!