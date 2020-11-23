Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 70% effective, trial shows

SHAFAQNA- The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca released positive results for their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and said in a statement, that the vaccine, was 70% effective on average in a late-stage trial.

positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of this vaccine in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and no hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants.

They noted that this vaccine could be up to 90% effectiveness in certain doses.

The news followed recent announcements that two other vaccines — one developed by Moderna and the other through a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech — were 95% effective in their late-stage trials.

