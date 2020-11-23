US: Joe Biden chooses Antony Blinken as secretary of state

SHAFAQNA-Veteran diplomat Antony Blinken is expected to be nominated for US secretary of state, according to media reports.

Bloomberg, The New York Times and several other news organisations reported on the plan to nominate Blinken on Monday, quoting anonymous sources close to the president-elect.

Blinken, 58, served as the deputy secretary of state and as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama’s administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Joe Biden is also expected to nominate another close aide, Jake Sullivan, as national security adviser, according to US media, while Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year veteran of the foreign service, is expected to be named Washington’s ambassador to the United Nations, AlJazeera reported.