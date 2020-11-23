Inspiring quotes on Salah from Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Holy Quran has many inspiring verses about Salah (prayer). “Successful indeed are the believers–who are humble in their prayers,” say verses 1-2 of Surah al-Muminoon.

“…Verily, the prayer is enjoined on the believers at fixed hours,” says another verse (4:103).

As Muslims we know we must pray 5 times a day. Salah is the second pillar of Islam. It’s proof of our belief in Allah. However, sometimes we forget how important Salah is to Allah. Read the following Islamic quotes to realize the greatness of Salah.

Allah Speaks About Salah In the First Person Singular Voice (Indicating how Dear Salah Is to Him):

“Verily! I am Allah! La ilaha illa Ana (none has the right to be worshipped but I), so worship Me, and perform As-Salat for My Remembrance.” (20:14)

“Say to My servants who have believed, that they should perform As-Salat, and spend in charity out of the sustenance We have given them, secretly and openly, before the coming of a Day on which there will be neither mutual bargaining nor befriending.” (14:31)

A Great Reward For Those Who Pray:

“….And the establishers of prayer [especially] and the givers of zakah and the believers in Allah and the Last Day – those We will give a great reward.” (4:162)

True Believers “Guard” Their Salah:

“…Those who believe in the Hereafter believe in (the Quran), and they are constant in guarding their Salat (prayers).” (6:92)

“And those who strictly guard their (five compulsory congregational) Salawat (prayers) (at their fixed stated hours).” (23:9, 70:34)

Missing Salah is a Specific Trait of People of Hellfire:

“But there came after them successors who neglected prayer and pursued desires; so they are going to meet destruction.” (19:59)

“They (inhabitants of the fire) will say: ‘We were not of those who prayed’.” (74:43)

People of Salah Are Of a Higher Character:

“Verily, man was created impatient, irritable when evil touches him and ungenerous when good touches him. Except for those devoted to prayer– those who remain constant in their prayers…” (70:19-23)

Salah Prevents Us from Committing Great Sins:

“Verily, the prayer keeps one from the great sins and evil deeds” (29:45)

Prophet Ibrahim (as) Specifically Made Dua That He and His Descendants Will Perform Salah:

“O my Lord! make me one who establishes regular Prayer, and also (raise such) among my offspring, O our Lord! and accept Thou my Prayer.” (14:40)