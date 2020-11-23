E3 foreign ministers to discuss Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Foreign ministers of Germany, UK and France in a trilateral meeting on Monday will review the latest development on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will mull over latest developments on JCPOA and Iran’s nuclear activities, German Foreign Office Spokeswoman said.

“Together with our partners, we call on Iran to stop violating the deal and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations completely,” the spokeswoman added.

The German official, however, did not mention the European Union’s failure in fulfilling their commitments under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters reported.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in reaction to a statement of three European countries of UK, France and Germany regarding cooperation of Iran with International Atomic Agency (IAEA), condemned E3’s irresponsible positions and said, “Instead of political projections, the three European countries are expected to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA and return to fulfill their obligations completely.”

He added that peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely within the framework of international law and completely legal and legitimate and are pursued in line with the inherent inalienable rights of countries.”