Date :Monday, November 23rd, 2020 | Time : 19:22 |ID: 183388 | Print

Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unprecedented trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi crown prince and the US secretary of state.

Hebrew-language reports, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said Netanyahu was accompanied by Yossi Cohen, the head of the country’s Mossad spy agency. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment, and Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, tweeted: “No such meeting occurred”.

On Monday afternoon the education minister, Yoav Galant, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet and his Likud party, confirmed the face-to-face had taken place, The Guardian reported.

You might also like
CANADIAN DEFENDERS 4 HUMAN RIGHTS call to end weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
This week's trips of Foreign Ministers of Iran & Iraq
Medina's Taibah University launched Quran inscription science chair
Allegiance: The Shia of Yemen and Yemen’s religious history
Saudi troops deployed to Yemen's Aden for first time
Benjamin Netanyahu, West Bank, OIC For discussing Netanyahu’s provocative remarks on West Bank, OIC to hold extraordinary meeting
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *