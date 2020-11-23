Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

SHAFAQNA- Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unprecedented trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi crown prince and the US secretary of state.

Hebrew-language reports, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said Netanyahu was accompanied by Yossi Cohen, the head of the country’s Mossad spy agency. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment, and Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, tweeted: “No such meeting occurred”.

On Monday afternoon the education minister, Yoav Galant, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet and his Likud party, confirmed the face-to-face had taken place, The Guardian reported.