Lady Khadijah was a remarkable woman, even for our times: Christian Scholar

SHAFAQNA-Prophet Muhammad’s relationship w/ Khadija tells us a lot about his views on women’s rights, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.

“Khadija was successful, independent, courageous, & intelligent. Her example taught Muhammad that a woman is his equal. She was a remarkable woman, even for our times”, Considine wrote in his Twitter account.

Dr. Craig Considine is a Catholic American and native of Massachusetts. He is a scholar, global speaker, media contributor, & public intellectual at Rice University. As a sociologist, he focuses on religion, Islam, Christianity, interfaith, race and ethnicity, identity as well as comparative research and ethnography. He is Author of many books and articles on Christian-Muslim relations.