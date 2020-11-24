Date :Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 | Time : 19:36 |ID: 183395 | Print

Lady Khadijah was a remarkable woman, even for our times: Christian Scholar

SHAFAQNA-Prophet Muhammad’s relationship w/ Khadija tells us a lot about his views on women’s rights, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.

“Khadija was successful, independent, courageous, & intelligent. Her example taught Muhammad that a woman is his equal. She was a remarkable woman, even for our times”,  Considine wrote in his Twitter account.

Dr. Craig Considine is a Catholic American and native of Massachusetts. He is a scholar, global speaker, media contributor, & public intellectual at Rice University. As a sociologist, he focuses on religion, Islam, Christianity, interfaith, race and ethnicity, identity as well as comparative research and ethnography. He is Author of many books and articles on Christian-Muslim relations.

 

 

