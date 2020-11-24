https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/considine-profile.jpeg 689 911 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-24 19:36:422020-11-24 19:52:33Lady Khadijah was a remarkable woman, even for our times: Christian Scholar
Lady Khadijah was a remarkable woman, even for our times: Christian Scholar
SHAFAQNA-Prophet Muhammad’s relationship w/ Khadija tells us a lot about his views on women’s rights, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.
“Khadija was successful, independent, courageous, & intelligent. Her example taught Muhammad that a woman is his equal. She was a remarkable woman, even for our times”, Considine wrote in his Twitter account.
— Dr. Craig Considine (@CraigCons) November 23, 2020
