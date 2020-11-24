How can culture be reformed?

SHAFAQNA – Teachers of the religion must first try themselves to become scholars, researchers, and theologians; and do not inject irrational concepts and connotations into the people’s minds which the same irrational connotations will become the source of anti-religion movements. Secondly, try to reform the environment (surroundings) and reduce its corruptions (impurities) as far as possible. Thirdly, the most important of all is that do not oppose with people’s instincts in the name of religion. Then, you will see that the people: “Enter Allah’s (SWT) Religion in crowds (110:2, Surah An-Nasr, Ayah 2)” [1].

[1] Imdadhaye Qaibi dar Zendegy-ye-Bashar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 51.