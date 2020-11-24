https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/tongue.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-24 10:06:582020-11-24 10:06:58What are the functions of the tongue?
What are the functions of the tongue?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are ten characteristics in the human being that the tongue reveals them.
- The tongue is a witness which informs from the inside (of a person).
- It is an arbitrator which ends quarrels.
- It is a speaker which answers the questions.
- It is an intermediary which the problem is resolved with it.
- It is a describer which articles are known by it.
- It is a commander which orders to goodness.
- It is an advisor which prohibits wickedness.
- It is a consolatory which consoles griefs.
- It is an attendant which eliminates hatred.
- It is a pleaser which the ears enjoy it [1].
[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 20.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!