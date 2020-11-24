Date :Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 183425 | Print

What are the functions of the tongue?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are ten characteristics in the human being that the tongue reveals them.

  1. The tongue is a witness which informs from the inside (of a person).
  2. It is an arbitrator which ends quarrels.
  3. It is a speaker which answers the questions.
  4. It is an intermediary which the problem is resolved with it.
  5. It is a describer which articles are known by it.
  6. It is a commander which orders to goodness.
  7. It is an advisor which prohibits wickedness.
  8. It is a consolatory which consoles griefs.
  9. It is an attendant which eliminates hatred.
  10. It is a pleaser which the ears enjoy it [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 20.

