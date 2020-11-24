What are the functions of the tongue?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are ten characteristics in the human being that the tongue reveals them.

The tongue is a witness which informs from the inside (of a person). It is an arbitrator which ends quarrels. It is a speaker which answers the questions. It is an intermediary which the problem is resolved with it. It is a describer which articles are known by it. It is a commander which orders to goodness. It is an advisor which prohibits wickedness. It is a consolatory which consoles griefs. It is an attendant which eliminates hatred. It is a pleaser which the ears enjoy it [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 20.