Prisoners killed Colombia prison riot shot intentionally: HRW

SHAFAQNA- Most of the 24 detainees killed during a prison riot in March 2020 in Colombia were shot to death intentionally, Human Rights Watch said.

The organization on Tuesday said autopsy reports it commissioned from independent forensic experts shed light on one of the deadliest prison uprisings in the nation’s recent history.

The Independent Forensic Expert Group and the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims concluded none of the dead was shot in a way that indicated whoever fired only wanted to injure them.

“Most of the gunshot wounds described in the autopsy reports are consistent with having been produced with the objective of killing,” the experts found, AlJazeera reported.