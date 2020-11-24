Islamophobia among topics of discussion at upcoming OIC meeting

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in the capital of the Republic of Niger, Niamey, on November 27 through 28, 2020. The theme of the meeting will be “United against Terrorism for Peace and Development.” Placed on the agenda of this year’s CFM session, Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said, is a list of topics and issues of concern to the Muslim world, urdupoint.com reported.

In addition to the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and religious defamation, the Council will discuss the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, how to raise funds for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as civilizational, cultural and religious dialogue promotion, and other matters that may come before the council.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss, over two days, political, humanitarian, economic, socio-cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the implementation progress on the OIC plan of action 2025. The other item on the agenda is a brainstorming session on “Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC”.