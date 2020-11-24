Quran written on copper, biggest in Asia

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: There are two rare copies of the Quran in the Darul Uloom in the city of Vadodara, India, one of which is the largest Quran written on copper in Asia. Head of the Iranian Culture House in Mumbai, Mohsen Ashouri, recently toured the Darul Uloom, during which he also saw the Quran and learned about its features. This big copy weighs some 800 kilograms and has 632 pages.It used to be kept at the grand mosque in the city but was damaged due to humidity.

At the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the damaged copy was repaired by experts at the Noor Microfilm Center in New Delhi in 2007. It was then taken to the Darul Uloom to be kept in special glass boxes that protect it from humidity. During the visit, Ashouri also met with Mufti Aref Fallahi to talk about cooperation in cultural and religious fields. The Darul Uloom Vadodara is an Islamic university and school in Vadodara, the third largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat. Founded in 1972, it has 1,300 students and 450 seminarians.