France: Police clear migrant camp in Paris

SHAFAQNA-Police cleared a new migrant camp Monday night in Paris’ Place de la Republique.

Several hundred tents were lifted right off the pavement — some with people still in them — as law enforcement sought to evacuate some 500 people who had set up just an hour before, it added.

As the crowd dispersed, police used teargas and dispersing grenades to move the migrants from the area.

Kerill Theurillat, a coordinator for the humanitarian organization Utopia 56 that had helped set up the camp, described the police action as “sudden and aggressive” in an interview with BFMTV, AA reported.