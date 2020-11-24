Myanmar submits 2nd report on Rohingya genocide to IGJ

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar submitted a second report on Rohingya genocide to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) .

The report was filed by a representative of the Myanmar government on Monday in compliance with the court’s order to protect Rohingya Muslims from genocide. However, the report will not be made public at this time, a US-based rights group Global Justice Center said in a statement.

Grant Shubin, legal director of Global Justice Center, said: “We welcome Myanmar’s second report, but merely meeting the court’s technical deadlines is not enough.”

He said “Since the provisional measures order was issued, Myanmar has done nothing to address the root causes of discrimination and impunity that give rise to the ongoing risk of genocide against the Rohingya,” AA reported.l