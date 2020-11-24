Date :Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 | Time : 19:56 |ID: 183560 | Print

UN chief calls for ceasefire in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- UN chief  Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire” in Afghanistan .

“An inclusive process, in which women, young people and victims of conflict are meaningfully represented, offers the best hope of sustainable peace,” Guterres told an Afghanistan donors conference in the Swiss city of Geneva.

“Progress toward peace will contribute to the development of the entire region, and is a vital step towards the safe, orderly and dignified return of millions of displaced Afghans”, AlJazeera reported.

 

