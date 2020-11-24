https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/saudi-1.jpg 527 747 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-24 21:42:132020-11-24 21:42:13Saudi activist trial resumes tomorrow
Saudi activist trial resumes tomorrow
SHAFAQNA- Relatives of the Saudi Arabian human rights defender Loujain al-Hathloul said she was due in court on Wednesday, almost a month after she went on hunger strike.
“We were just announced that @LoujainHathloul has a trial tomorrow,” the activist’s sister, Lina al-Hathloul, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
“The only just outcome for this trial would be the immediate and unconditional release of Loujain al-Hathloul,” said Lynn Maalouf, from Amnesty International. “She is not a criminal – she is a human rights defender who is being punished simply for daring to advocate for change”, Aljazeera reported.
