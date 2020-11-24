Saudi activist trial resumes tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Relatives of the Saudi Arabian human rights defender Loujain al-Hathloul said she was due in court on Wednesday, almost a month after she went on hunger strike.

“We were just announced that @LoujainHathloul has a trial tomorrow,” the activist’s sister, Lina al-Hathloul, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The only just outcome for this trial would be the immediate and unconditional release of Loujain al-Hathloul,” said Lynn Maalouf, from Amnesty International. “She is not a criminal – she is a human rights defender who is being punished simply for daring to advocate for change”, Aljazeera reported.