IMN shows the peaceful face of Islam

SHAFAQNA- Unlike some extremist groups active in Nigeria like Boko Haram or Izala Movement, the Islamic Movement takes a moderate course and works on exhibiting the peaceful face of Islam and Shia faith. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria was founded by Sheikh Zakzaky in the early 1980s. The organization was meant to serve the Shias of the country socially, culturally, and educationally. Based in Zaria, the movement has so far established a series of charities and clinics, alwaght told. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is a group based in Kaduna state, but with significant presence in some other northern states.

While the Islamic Movement is now an entrenched element of the Nigerian society, and the fast rise in the number of its loyalists well reflects its deep roots and humanitarian and popular policies, the Salafi groups are grappling with social inconsistency and identity crisis, Allafrica mentioned. Although the Islamic Movement has support among Nigeria’s Sunnis and Shias it is often portrayed by its detractors as a Shia organisation, Tbinternet mentioned. In Nigeria, they have been accused of not recognizing the Nigerian state and of trying to run a parallel government.

Using tactics designed to kill when dealing with IMN gatherings

The Shias of the IMN have been bravely demonstrating for the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife for five years. Nigerian military are deliberately using tactics designed to kill when dealing with IMN gatherings. Many of these shootings clearly amount to extrajudicial executions. The Nigerian army carried out massive attacks over the course of 12 and 13 December 2015 which targeted the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Zaria.

This, along with the destruction of places of worship, graves and other buildings associated with the Islamic Movement, appears to support the contention that the attack was aimed at fatally damaging or eliminating the Islamic Movement. In November 2016 Nigerian authorities demolished schools, hospitals and seminaries in the state of Kaduna belonging to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. The IMN says it is a “peaceful organisation”, opposed to Boko Haram’s violence. In addition, the Islamic Movement will stick to the peaceful choices in face of the bloody aggressions launched by the Nigerian army.

Ban on Islamic Movement in Kaduna

On 7 October 2016 the Kaduna state government officially proscribed the Islamic Movement of Nigeria rendering it an illegal organisation and making membership of it a criminal offence. Repression of the Islamic Movement is, in fact, an impairment of a popular movement which with civil and social approaches seeks to eradicate cultural and economic poverty.