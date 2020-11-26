COVID-19 vaccine to date

SHAFAQNA- One year after the spread of coronavirus, researchers across the world are now testing more than 70 vaccines in clinical trials on humans and at least 87 preclinical vaccines on animals. The first vaccine safety trials in humans started in March, and now 13 others have reached the final stages of testing.

A vaccine would teach our bodies to fight the infection by stopping us from catching coronavirus, or at least making Covid less deadly. Having a vaccine, alongside better treatments, is “the” exit strategy.

There has been encouraging recent news about coronavirus vaccines, with some successful trials reported, but which vaccines are likely to be the most effective and how do they work?

About a year ago, when the world came across an uninvited guest called the New Coronavirus and the unknown disease Covid 19, research to find a drug and make a vaccine for the disease began around the world, and many companies began to produce the vaccine.

So far, more than 70 pharmaceutical companies have announced the clinical trials of the disease, and according to the latest data from the New York Times, while no company has yet been licensed to produce the Covid 19 vaccine, 37 companies are now in the first phase of testing Clinically, 17 companies are in the second phase and 13 companies are in the third phase of the clinical trial, and 6 companies have successfully passed all three phases and are in the final stages.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

The big breakthrough came when Pfizer/BioNTech published its first results. On Nov. 9, New York-based Pfizer and the German company BioNTech made history by presenting preliminary data indicating that their coronavirus vaccine was over 90 percent effective.

On Nov. 20, the company submitted a request for an emergency use authorization. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to take several weeks to review the application. If their vaccine is authorized, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture over 1.3 billion doses of their vaccine worldwide by the end of 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s preparation is based on mRNA, which falls apart unless it’s kept in a deep freeze. As a result, the vaccine will have to be chilled to minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit) until it’s ready to be injected.

Moderna’s vaccine

Moderna is another company that announced their success recently. It develops vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) to produce viral proteins in the body.

In January, they began developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. On Nov. 16, Moderna announced that a preliminary analysis of the trial indicated that the vaccine was 94.5 percent effective. Meanwhile, the company has entered deals with several countries to supply the vaccine if it’s approved. Moderna has made similar deals with Canada, Japan, and Qatar.

AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine

The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are other institutes that work on produce vaccine. It developed a vaccine based on a chimpanzee adenovirus. On Nov. 23, they announced that a preliminary analysis of their Phase 3 trial revealed the vaccine was up to 90 percent effective, depending on the dosage.

The preliminary analysis also indicated that the vaccine didn’t just reduce cases of Covid-19 with symptoms. It also reduced the number of asymptomatic cases. That finding may mean that the vaccine will be good at reducing the transmission of the virus from person to person. Another advantage of the vaccine is that it can be kept in a refrigerator, unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which have to be frozen.

Sputnik V

As the race to develop and distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine is speeding up across the world, Russia’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Sputnik V, also touted as the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine to be registered, will be priced ‘much lower’ than the other covid vaccines such as Pfizer’s and Modern’s candidates, according to Sputnik V’s developers.

Earlier this month, developers of Sputnik V, RDIF and Gamaleya Institute, announced interim data from a large trial suggests the shot appears to be 92% effective.

Chinese vaccines

In china several companies are working to produce vaccine, too. In June, Chinese researchers at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Walvax Biotechnology announced they would start their country’s first safety trials on a mRNA-based vaccine, called ARCoV.

Also, the Chinese company CanSino Biologics developed a vaccine based on an adenovirus called Ad5, in partnership with the Institute of Biology at the country’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

The Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences partnered to make a vaccine.

In July, researchers at West China Hospital of Sichuan University published a study in Nature describing a vaccine made from the RBD region of the spike protein that could protect mice and monkeys from the coronavirus.

Iranian vaccines

Also several groups in Iran have been carrying out research and trials to come up with a vaccine for the virus, including a partnership between Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, the Pasteur Institute of Iran and several start-up companies. Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced that 4 companies in the country have managed to end coronavirus vaccine testing on animals and are ready to conduct human’s trials on Wednesday.

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world with more than 59 million confirmed cases in 220 countries and almost 1.4 million deaths.