Iraqi FM arrives in Moscow

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, at the head of a high-level delegation.

Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said that Fuad Hussein and his entourage had arrived in Moscow and that his official visit would last several days.

He added that the visit was made at the official invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Al-Sahaf said that the representatives of the Ministries of Oil and Trade and the representative of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations are members of the accompanying delegation of the Foreign Minister and met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and some Russian officials. They will discuss strengthening the scope of joint cooperation in all areas and will review some cases of interest to both countries.

