Jordan opposes change in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has stressed that it is strongly opposed to changing the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque and that the administration of mosque affairs is the sole responsibility of Jordan.

“Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez,” the spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized: “Al-Aqsa Mosque, with all its 144 acres of area, is a place of worship for Muslims and according to international law and history, the administration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Endowment and the affairs of the Mosque is the sole responsibility of Jordan, and entry and exit to the mosque is decided by Jordan.”

He said: “Bab al-Maghariba and the road leading to it are part of Al-Aqsa Mosque and UNESCO has approved it, but the Israelis confiscated it in 1967 and deprived Jordan of the right to issue an entry permit. The Jews have been allowed to enter the mosque since 2000, and since then Jordan has sought to reclaim its rights.

In a note on Sunday, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry opposed the Israeli regime’s decision to allow Emirati and Bahraini tourists to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the regime to stop desecrating the holy site.

