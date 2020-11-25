Pope calls Uighur Muslims persecuted for first time

SHAFAQNA- In his new book, Pope Francis called Uighur Muslims in China a “persecuted” people for the first time.

Writing in his book “Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future,” Francis listed “the poor Uighurs” among the people of the world he kept in his mind and prayers.

“I think often of persecuted peoples,” Francis said in one passage. “The Rohingya, the poor Uighurs, the Yazidi — what ISIS did to them was truly cruel — or Christians in Egypt and Pakistan killed by bombs that went off while they prayed in church”, The New York Times reported.