What is backbiting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about backbiting.

Question: When we talk about others, which talk is considered to be backbiting?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Backbiting is that in the absence of a Muslim, his/her hidden and covered fault is divulged with the intention of reproaching (blaming) him/her and revealing his/her fault.

Source: leader.ir