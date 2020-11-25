Date :Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 183651 | Print

What is backbiting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about backbiting.

Question: When we talk about others, which talk is considered to be backbiting?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Backbiting is that in the absence of a Muslim, his/her hidden and covered fault is divulged with the intention of reproaching (blaming) him/her and revealing his/her fault.

