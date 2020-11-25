https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/backbiting.jpg 155 206 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-25 10:06:032020-11-25 10:06:03What is backbiting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is backbiting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about backbiting.
Question: When we talk about others, which talk is considered to be backbiting?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Backbiting is that in the absence of a Muslim, his/her hidden and covered fault is divulged with the intention of reproaching (blaming) him/her and revealing his/her fault.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!