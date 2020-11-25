Why believer’s society is compared with the body of the human being?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The examples of the alive and believing people such as harmony between the believers, liking each other, in having sympathy and interest in each other’s destiny; are like (can be compared with) a living body that if a part of it is hurting and painful, the other parts sympathize with it [1].

