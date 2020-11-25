https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/65057_618.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-25 15:35:562020-11-25 15:39:12Daesh attack in Moscow region foiled, Russia says
Daesh attack in Moscow region foiled, Russia says
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had prevented terror attacks planned by a Daesh affiliate group in the Moscow region. “Russia’s FSB has thwarted activities of a cross-regional Daesh cell, participants of which intended to conduct subversive terror attacks in the Moscow region,” the FSB said in a press release.
Security officers have detained one person, who is a citizen of a Central Asian country, in the Vladimir region, and seized a home-made bomb, Zinhua reported. The FSB said that an improvised explosive device filled with destructive agents and some other data-x-items and documents were retrieved.
