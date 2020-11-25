Date :Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 183715 | Print

UN Chief urges int’l community to eradicate gender-based violence forever

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations urged int’l community to redouble efforts and eradicate gender-based violence forever.

In his message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the need to prioritize women’s leadership in finding solutions and to engage more men in the struggle.

“The global community needs to hear the voices and experiences of women and girls and take into account their needs, especially survivors and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination”, he said.

Mr. Guterres reiterated his call from April this year, when he urged the international community to work to end the “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence.

He said that “I reiterate and relaunch that appeal today”, UN News reported.

 

