Oil tanker damaged by explosion at Saudi terminal

SHAFAQNA- A blast damaged a oil tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border.

In a statement published by state media, the Saudi-led coalition said a commercial vessel suffered minor damage from shrapnel in what it described as a foiled terrorist attack.

Athens-based TMS Tankers said the Maltese-flagged vessel it managed was “attacked by an unknown source” while at berth in Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia after it had completed discharging and was preparing to depart.

“It has been confirmed that the crew are safe and there have been no injuries. No pollution has been reported, Reuters reported.