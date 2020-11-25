UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 Muslim majority countries

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries.

The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by the Reuters news agency, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.

It said applications for new employment and visit visas were suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from countries including Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen. The visa ban applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Tunisia, the document said, AlJazeera reported.