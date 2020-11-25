Date :Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 | Time : 19:48 |ID: 183724 | Print

UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 Muslim majority countries

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries.

The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by the Reuters news agency, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.

It said applications for new employment and visit visas were suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from countries including Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen. The visa ban applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Tunisia, the document said, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Halal Travel in Madrid
Thousands of Iraqis seek posts in new cabinet
Lebanon: No progress in formation of a new government
Muslims too revere Jesus Christ
Unpalatable hypocrisy - Media cry over alleged mistreatment of Terror militants in Iraq
Ramadan in Iraq: Culture and traditions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *