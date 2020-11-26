More than 1m Palestinians under poverty line in Gaza: UN

SHAFAQNA- The Israel-led blockade of the Gaza Strip pushed more than one million Palestinians under the poverty line in just more than 10 years, a new United Nations report said. The document issued on Wednesday by the UN’s Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to the General Assembly covered the years between 2007 and 2018. It called for an immediate stop to the continuing siege that has caused a near-collapse of economic activities in Gaza and a poverty rate of 56 percent.

“The situation is going to get worse if the blockade continues,” said Mahmoud Elkhafif, coordinator of the Assistance to the Palestinian People of UNCTAD. “This unfair blockade in which two million Palestinians are kept inside Gaza should be lifted immediately. They should be allowed to move freely, do business, trade with the outside world and reconnect with their families outside of the Strip,” Elkhafif added, AlJazeera reported