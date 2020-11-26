COVID-19: US daily death toll tops 2,000

SHAFAQNA- Daily US deaths from coronavirus surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May. The death toll reached 2,100 on Tuesday, with another 200,000 people infected, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, numbers that experts say could grow with millions of Americans defying official warnings and travelling for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the global pandemic began, the US totals of nearly 260,000 deaths and 12.6 million infections lead the world and “all the Thanksgiving travel ensures no one will catch us, either”, said Dr Tatiana Prowell of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, AlJazeera reported.