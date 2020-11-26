What is the duty of a person who recites or hears an Ayah with Sijdah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about reciting and hearing an Ayah with Sijdah.

Question: What is the duty of a person who recites or hears an Ayah with Sijdah? And what are the conditions in terms of Qiblah, the place of Sijdah, and the purity and cover for the women?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The duty is that the person must perform Sijdah on a thing that performing Sijdah on it is correct, such as Torbah, etc., and reciting Dhikr of Sijdah is not Wajib. But it is appropriate to recite one of the following Dhikrs.

Sajadttu ya Rabbe Ta’abbodan wa Reqqa la Mostakberan an Ibadetaka wa la Mostankefan wa la Mostadheman bal ana Abdan Dhalilan Khaefan Mostajeer.

La Ilaha Ilallahu Haqqa, La Ilaha Ilallahu Imanan wa Tasdiqa, La Ilaha Ilallahu Oboodiyyan wa Reqqa, Sajadttu Laka Ya Rabbu Ta’abodan wa Reqqa la Mostankefan wa La Mostakberan bal ana Abdan Dhaleelan Khaefan Mostajeer

Ilahi Amena be ma Kafaru, wa Arafna Minka ma Ankeru, wa Ajabnaka ila ma Da’aw, Ilahi Falafwo Alafw

A’oozu Beredhake men Sakhatik wa be Mo’afaatik an Uqoobatik, A’oozu Beka Mek, La Ahsa Thana’e Alayk, Anta Kama Athnayta ala Nafsek

And at the time of performing Sijdah is not Waib to observe the direction of Qiblah and/or observe Taharah and also it is not necessary for women to cover (of course when no non-Mahram is present).

