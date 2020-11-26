How can Satan inject doubt into a human being’s mind?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a Bedouin Arab man came to the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: I am ruined. The Prophet (PBUH) immediately realized what he meant and said: I realized what you want to say; perhaps you want to say: The Satan came and said to you: Who created you? And you replied that God has created you. Then Satan asked you: Who created God? And you could not answer any more. That man said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), that is it. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: Why did you think that you are ruined? This is the same as the belief; meaning this doubt of yours will take you to the true belief and you must try to remove this doubt (from your mind) [1].

