Spain: Discovery of an Islamic cemetery related to Andalusian period +Video

SHAFAQNA- A mass grave related to the Andalusian period was discovered in Spain.

Archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of tombs belonging to Muslims who lived approximately 1,300 years ago in Spain. The Spanish government announced the discovery of an Islamic cemetery belonging to Muslims who lived in Andalusia between the 10th and 11th centuries.

The Spanish government says archaeologists have discovered an Islamic cemetery containing at least 400 graves. All the graves belonged to Muslims and the discovered bodies were buried according to Islamic customs.

The Spanish government described the discovery of the cemetery as exceptional and astonishing, declaring it one of the oldest cemeteries in the country.

The existence of this cemetery indicates that the number of Muslims in the north of Spain, where Aragon is located now, was more than historians had ever predicted. For this reason, the conversion to Islam has been rapid among the local residents of this region. Many are said to have believed that Muslims never had access to the area, and such thoughts have been recorded in history.

The cemetery was discovered during an excavation of an underground tunnel in the town of Tavost, which has a population of more than 7,000, in the province of Zaragoza in northeastern Spain. Zaragoza was the farthest north-south of Andalusia during the Islamic rule for two-thirds of Spain.

The Al-Mayadin Network announced in a video: Excavation of an Islamic tomb related to the Andalusian period in the town of Tavosti in the Spanish province of Zaragoza.

As a result of these excavations, 400 graves have been identified so far, which were accidentally discovered during the development of the town.

Scientists estimate that the cemetery will cover two hectares and contain about 4,500 graves.

In this city, the oldest tombs prepared in the Islamic way can be found.

Scientists believe the discovery will pave the way for genetic testing to determine the details of the area’s inhabitants.

