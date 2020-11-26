ICRO chief condoles death of Indian Shia Scholar

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman offered condolences on the death of senior Indian Shia Scholar Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. In a message on Wednesday, Ebrahimi Torkaman described the late cleric as a prominent figure and an honorable scholar. He said the legacy of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and other great Shia figures of India will continue to shine in India.

Ebrahimi Torkaman expressed condolences to the cleric’s family and his students, as well as India’s Muslim community. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was the Vice President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He died in the city of Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday night at the age of 83. He was an educationist, Islamic Scholar and Ambassador of communal amity.

He was born into a Shia family in Lucknow in 1939. His father Kalbe Hussein was also a prominent scholar and preacher. Kalbe Sadiq travelled to many countries in the lunar Hijri Month of Muharram every year to deliver sermons in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.