Formula One Champion: It was time F1 faced up to its responsibilities, to confront and deal with the human rights issues

SHAFAQNA -As F1’s next two races would be held in Bahrain, with the first on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton said: “We realise we’ve got to face and not ignore the human rights issues in the countries that we go to, not just 20 years, 30 years from now, but now.” Bahrain is hosting two races back to back. The regime is doubtless pleased, but human rights groups maintain F1’s presence is nothing but sportswashing to disguise oppression.

A collection of human rights groups led by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird) have also written to sport’s CEO, Carey claiming that the Bahrain Grand Prix “has become a focal point of popular protest and serious human rights abuses have been committed by Bahraini security forces against protesters.”

In January, Human Rights Watch published a report stating the human rights crisis in Bahrain had worsened since 2011. They accuse the authorities of a “systematic campaign of retribution”, including documenting the “routine use of torture” in prison against activists opposed to the regime.

Source: The Guardian