Muslim supermodel quits fashion industry

SHAFAQNA-Halima Aden, the Somali American model, has announced that she’s leaving modeling, because the industry is forcing her to stray away from her religious beliefs.

In a series of Instagram story posts, the 23-year-old spoke about how the job made her more detached from her identity. Aden, one of the first models to wear a hijab, said she often felt pressured, as she described feeling uncomfortable during photoshoots. She said a break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “opened” her eyes.

“I have finally realised where I went wrong in my personal hijab journey,” said Aden, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and moved to the US at seven. In a separate post she said: “I’m taking a stand for myself but I’m also taking a stand for all the people who lost their soul to fashion”, AlJazeera reported.