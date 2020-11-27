A page of world’s oldest Quran was auctioned

SHAFAQNA- A page from the Holy Quran dating back 13 centuries was sold at Christie’s in London for 1 million.

A page of the oldest version of the Quran in the world was auctioned at Christie’s. It was sold for three times the initial estimate. In 2008, Christie’s had auctioned another important manuscript of the Holy Quran for 1 million pounds, which exceeded expectations and was sold for 2.5 million pounds.

The latest version, which is made of leather and the last verses of Surah Maryam are written on it, was priced between 250 and 350 thousand pounds. However the piece was sold nearly one million pounds (one million and 330 thousand dollars). This version of the Holy Quran was written in the Hejazi style in the first years of the advent of Islam and it is considered to be related to the years 650 to 750 AD (40 to 140 years after the prophecy was sent to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Quran was written in Hejazi script in the first years of Islam and its dimensions are 34.5 cm by 31 cm. There are not many copies of Hejazi script and most of the available copies are in Kufic script.

Scholars believe that by 650 AD, four to seven complete copies of the Holy Quran must have been written (including 114 Surahs). They were sent to Kufa, Basra, Damascus and possibly Mecca, while one was in Medina with the third caliph. The Christie’s is an art dealership and the world’s largest art auction center headquartered in London and New York.

