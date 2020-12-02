Restoration of historical manuscripts by Astan Abbasi (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS), in the framework of the project to preserve documentary heritage and manuscripts in Iraq, restored documents belonging to the 13th century AH.

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, Professor Laith Lutfi, director of the Al-Kafeel Center, said: The Center for the Restoration of Manuscripts, which belongs to the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs in the Holy Abbasi Threshold, has restored historical documents related to the 13th to early 14th centuries in the project under the name of ” The preservation of documentary heritage and manuscripts in Iraq”.

Lutfi added: “Restoration of rare manuscripts is one of the most important clauses of this national plan to help preserve this heritage.” These documents are one of its most important pillars. The restoration of these documents was done after the approval of the Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

He added: The date of these documents, which number five documents, are the documents of important events related to the periods from 1288 AH to 1306 AH. After our review and assessment of the damage caused to these documents was confirmed. Restoration work began with the latest tools to breathe new life into these documents.

These documents belong to one of the famous Karbala families named Al-Ghussein who live in Bab al-Khan area.

On the other hand, “Qasim Kazem Al Ghussein”, a member of the Al-Ghussein family, said: The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) has provided many free services in these fields. That is why we turned to this center to restore these documents. Restoration of these documents is very well done.

