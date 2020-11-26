Violence against women intensified since outbreak of COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- All types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, had intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19, the United Nations said.

“Men’s violence against women is also a pandemic – one that pre-dates the virus and will outlive it. It too needs our global, coordinated response and enforceable protocols. It too affects vast populations of all ages,” said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in a statement.

Last year, 243 million women and girls experienced sexual or physical violence from their partner. This year, reports of increased domestic violence, cyberbullying, child marriages, sexual harassment and sexual violence have flooded in, she added, according to AlJazeera.