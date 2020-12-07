Efforts to Develop Holy Shrine of Kadhimiya

SHAFAQNA- The project manager of the Kadhimiya Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters, noting that despite the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of the borders, about 100 engineers and workers are working to rebuild the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S), said: “Under normal circumstances, more than 250 people were working in Kadhimiya.”

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S) in Kadhimiya was closed some time ago for civil operations. The aim was to complete the restoration of the space around the shrine. While the constructions pilgrims are not allowed to visit the holy shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S).

Also, the process of developing the shrine of Imam Jawadain (AS), which is being carried out by the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, has been stopped since last year with the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, about three months after the process stopped, the Iraqis stepped in to take action to expand the shrine.

Also, with the talks between the officials of the two countries, the process of sending Iranian engineers and executive team to rebuild the shrines of the Imams (A.S) was resumed for the past two months, and according to Mohammad Jalal Maab, head of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters of Iraq, despite the restrictions, are operating in strict compliance with health guidelines.

In Kadhimiya, considering that the process of reconstruction of the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S) started after about 6 months, the process of developing the shrine is slow due to the closure of the borders and the lack of necessary materials.

Replacing the stone of Bab Al-Qiblah and Bab Al-Murad

Abbas Rezaei Nasab, Project Manager of Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters in Kadhimiya, in an interview with Fars News Agency, referring to the replacement of the Bab Al-Qiblah and Bab Al-Murad stones of Imam Jawadain (A.S) shrine, said: “The process of constructing the courtyard of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) is underway”.

Construction of 200 sanitary fountains in the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S)

He stated that the comprehensive plan for the development of the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S) is also carried out by the Atbat Reconstruction Headquarters, adding: “For the implementation of the comprehensive plan for the development of the shrine of Kadhimiya, more research should be done to implement this plan properly. Accordingly, we are not in a hurry to implement this plan and we intend to start this plan at the right time. Currently, the construction of 200 sanitary fountains near the shrine is underway by the Atbat Reconstruction Headquarters”.



60 percent reduction of staff forces for the reconstruction of the shrine of Kadhimiya in the days of Corona

Rezaei Nasab, referring to the presence of Iranian technicians to develop the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S), stated: “With the spread of the corona, the situation of the expeditions also faced problems; so we had no expedition to develop and rebuild the shrine of Kadhimiya. But for the past two months, the process of deployments has resumed, and now, despite the corona and the closure of borders, as well as restrictions on deployments, about 100 Iranian engineers and workers are working to rebuild the shrine of Imam Jawadain (A.S). Under normal circumstances, more than 250 people worked in Kadhimiya to develop the shrine.

Regarding the closure of the shrine for reconstruction, the project manager of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters in Kadhimiya said: “This project is being carried out by the custodians of the shrine, and the mirrors and walls around the shrine, as well as a part of the shrine, will be repaired.”

Persian Version