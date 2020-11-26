Teleconversation between foreign ministers of Iraq & Egypt on bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- The foreign ministers of Iraq and Egypt discussed the development of relations between the two countries and regional crises, including the latest developments in Libya and Syria.

The Foreign Ministry of Iraq issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday) stating that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry yesterday (Wednesday).

According to the statement, the Iraqi and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed ways to improve relations between the two countries and their mutual desire to develop them in various fields.

Hussein and Shoukry also discussed issues of concern to Iraq and Egypt, including the crises the Middle East is facing to and the importance of providing effective political solutions.

The Iraqi and Egyptian foreign ministers stressed the importance of launching initiatives aimed at achieving security and stability in the Middle East as a sensitive region around the world, as well as the latest developments in Libya and Syria.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English