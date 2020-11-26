Date :Thursday, November 26th, 2020 | Time : 19:22 |ID: 183848 | Print

UN to open counterterrorism program office in Doha

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations and Qatar inked an agreement to establish a UN counterterrorism program office in Doha.

The UNOCT Programme Office on Parliamentary Engagement will serve as a hub for research, knowledge, and capacity-building, leveraging on innovation and partnerships to enhance support to parliamentarians worldwide, according to a joint statement issued after the signing.

The agreement was inked by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, and Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, AA reported.

 

