UN to open counterterrorism program office in Doha
SHAFAQNA- The United Nations and Qatar inked an agreement to establish a UN counterterrorism program office in Doha.
The UNOCT Programme Office on Parliamentary Engagement will serve as a hub for research, knowledge, and capacity-building, leveraging on innovation and partnerships to enhance support to parliamentarians worldwide, according to a joint statement issued after the signing.
The agreement was inked by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, and Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, AA reported.
