https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/CA20DE0A-BDCE-4319-8711-B4CEDB375E6B.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2020-11-27 00:45:09 2020-11-27 00:45:09 Photos: Rite of oratory and candle lighting for death anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A)