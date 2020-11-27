Saudi forces attack Qatif province again

SHAFAQNA- Al-Saud security forces, continuing their sectarian policy against the people of the Qatif region of the country, once again raided the homes of Al-Awamiyah citizens in the province and arrested a number of them.

Al-Mubahith, the secret police agency of the Presidency of State Security in Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of young people in the past two months during its brutal attacks. The latest of these attacks, backed by armored vehicles, took place on November 23rd, during which special security forces along with security forces affiliated with the country’s Investigation Department attacked Al-Awamiyah city and detained a number of people in the area without a warrant and for no apparent reasons.

Wassim Al-Nimr, Nabil Al-Yasin and Zaki Abu Abdullah, sons of Awamiyah, are said to have been detained by Saudi forces on Sunday and Monday. However, some sources also say that the detainees have been transferred to unknown places and there is no news about them. According to the report, “Khidr Al-Awami” and “Sheikh Abbas al-Saeed” were also students of Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr, who were arrested by Saudi forces on the 11th of this month after attacking their homes in the city of Awamiyah.

Accounts of Saudi activists in cyberspace state that during the recent arrests, Saudi forces entered the city of Awamiyah in armored and war vehicles, surrounded various areas, and detained a number of other people in the region. The reasons for the detention of these people by the Al-Saud government have not been determined yet.

