Israel tears down Palestinian homes in West Bank

SHAFAQNA

Israeli authorities on Wednesday demolished a number of Palestinian homes in the southern occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have transferred ownership of two Palestinian homes in Silwan district in the outskirts of the old city of Jerusalem to Israeli settlers.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the coordinator of Popular Resistance Committee in the south of Hebron, Rateb al-Jubour, said Israeli bulldozers demolished several homes and structures in three Bedouin communities in Hebron governorate under the pretext of “no construction permits”.

He noted the demolition is still taking place in the three Bedouin communities of Al-Mufagara, Al-Rakeiz, and Al-Tuwana.

Israel prevents Palestinians from construction projects in parts of the West Bank designated as Area C under an agreement, which falls under administrative and security control of Israel.

Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, comprising Bedouin and herding communities who mostly live in tents, caravans, and caves.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accord between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three parts — Area A, B, and C.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned transferring the ownership of two Palestinian homes in Silwan district in the outskirts of the old city of Jerusalem to Israeli settlers.

In a statement, the ministry said that the decision comes within the framework of the Israeli plan to deport and displace more than 700 Jerusalemites from their homes in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood to Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

“We are looking at a very serious threat of Israeli violations in the Holy City [Jerusalem],” the statement reads.

“Israel is racing against time to implement the largest number of annexation and expansion projects before the end of the transitional period for the administration of the U.S. President Donald Trump,” the statement added.

The ministry also called on “international institutions to immediately intervene to oblige Israel to stop doing so and respect international law.”

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and considers it along with West Jerusalem Israel’s capital.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there illegal.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

[Photo: Palestinians protest against the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who came to Israel as part of official contacts, to Psagot Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, on November 18, 2020 in Ramallah, West Bank. Photographer: Issam Rimawi/AA]