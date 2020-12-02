Medecins Sans Frontieres work in Afghanistan despite terrible losses

SHAFAQNA- Despite terrible losses, Medecins Sans Frontieres has decided to keep working in Afghanistan in the name of a “humanitarian imperative” – and in contradiction of its own security policy.

On 12 May, 25 people were executed in an MSF-supported maternity hospital in Kabul, including two children, 16 mothers in their beds, and one MSF midwife, Thenewhumanitarian reported.

Five years before, 45 people were burned to death or cut to pieces in an MSF hospital in Kunduz by the US Air Force, including 24 patients and 14 MSF staff. These two massacres represent the worst killings in MSF facilities since the genocide in Rwanda.