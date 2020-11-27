https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Ayat-Rouhani.jpg 275 184 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-27 09:51:142020-11-27 09:51:14What is meant by urgency in repenting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
What is meant by urgency in repenting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered questions about repenting.
Question: What is meant by urgency in repenting, and is repenting spoiled if a person intends to repent at the time of committing sin or not; is the necessity to repent due to devoutness (to God) or guidance (having a guiding aspect)?
The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: Urgency means at the earliest possible time must repent (Tawbah) and because it is Wajib, must obey and do not be disobedient, and repent immediately; and having the intention of true repentance is incompatible with committing sin.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
