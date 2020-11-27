What is meant by urgency in repenting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered questions about repenting.

Question: What is meant by urgency in repenting, and is repenting spoiled if a person intends to repent at the time of committing sin or not; is the necessity to repent due to devoutness (to God) or guidance (having a guiding aspect)?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: Urgency means at the earliest possible time must repent (Tawbah) and because it is Wajib, must obey and do not be disobedient, and repent immediately; and having the intention of true repentance is incompatible with committing sin.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA